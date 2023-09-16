UAE issues statement amid iPhone 12 safety concerns

UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has issued a clarification on Friday affirming the safety of mobile phones available for purchase within the country.

In an official Facebook post, the TDRA wrote: “In light of recent media reports regarding the safety of certain mobile phone models, TDRA wishes to emphasize that the approval process for mobile phones in the UAE adheres to the highest international security and safety standards, and takes into account electromagnetic radiation to guarantee the health and safety of users.”

This statement comes following recent media reports about iPhone 12 models being unsafe to use due to radiation issues.

Earlier this week, French authorities directed the tech giant Apple to cease iPhone 12 sales in the French market and rectify existing handsets following findings of excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions.

According to French regulatory agency ANFR, tests indicated that the model emits electromagnetic waves absorbed by the body beyond permissible levels.

In response, UAE authorities assured its residents that “all mobile phones available in the country have undergone a rigorous approval process, meticulously assessing their adherence to technical standards, and are deemed compliant.”