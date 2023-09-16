Spend less and win more this holiday season with LBC’s Panalo sa Padala Holiday Campaign!

As early as September, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) start shopping to fill their balikbayan boxes with loads of pasalubong to send to their homes in the Philippines. This year, OFWs and their families will have the chance to experience a merrier Christmas thanks to LBC’s Panalo sa Padala Holiday Campaign.

In partnership with Suzuki Philippines and Angel Wings International Tourism, LBC gives back to Filipinos in the Middle East this holiday season by offering huge discounts on their cargo offers plus a chance to win Suzuki scooters, travel vouchers, and other exciting raffle prizes!

Mark Agalo-os, Vice President of LBC Middle East, expressed how important it is for LBC to support OFWs in sending presents to their families, especially during the biggest holiday in the Philippines.

“We want to give more to our customers, especially during this holiday season when most of the Filipinos are sending their saved up, hard-earned and carefully selected gifts to their families back home. That’s why during this time of the year, we create value offers for their holiday padala as part of giving back for entrusting LBC to deliver their packages to their loved ones, whether it’s a box full of goodies, gadgets for their kids education or appliances for their parents,” Agalo-os stated.

“We are happy and grateful that companies like Suzuki Philippines and Angel Wings Tourism supported LBC in our goal of making holiday sending merrier and more rewarding for Overseas Filipinos in the Middle East through LBC Panalo sa Padala,” he added.

More padala, less fees

Spend less time and money worrying about cargo fees this holiday season with LBC’s new sea and air cargo offers for regular items shipped by Filipinos in the Middle East to the Philippines. These include the following:

Holiday Gift Boxes – LBC customers can enjoy discounted rates for 5kg, 10kg, and unlimited-weight Junior air cargo gift boxes. Large Plus and Extra Large gift boxes are included for sea cargo discounts.

– LBC customers can enjoy discounted rates for 5kg, 10kg, and unlimited-weight Junior air cargo gift boxes. Large Plus and Extra Large gift boxes are included for sea cargo discounts. Holiday Gadget Deals – For OFWs looking to send small gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops, or tablets, LBC offers all-in air cargo rates for shipping up to 2 gadgets to the Philippines — which can be delivered as fast as 15 days or less.

– For OFWs looking to send small gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops, or tablets, LBC offers all-in air cargo rates for shipping up to 2 gadgets to the Philippines — which can be delivered as fast as 15 days or less. Holiday TV and Appliance Deals – Want to go big for Christmas? You can now send bigger devices and appliances to your loved ones back home at a lower fee! LBC offers good deals for every TV or other appliance sent via sea cargo.

Exciting gifts for you and your family

As you make your family’s holidays special with your gifts, LBC is here to make yours truly unforgettable! By availing of their holiday offers, you can automatically enter their Panalo sa Padala Raffle. Here’s how to join:

Avail any of the LBC Holiday offers or LBC Kabayani Deals. Take note of your tracking number as this will be your official raffle entry. Keep your official receipt for validation purposes. Holiday boxes should be sent on or before November 30, 2023, to be able to join the raffle.

One lucky winner of Php500,000, seven winners of Suzuki Burgman Street Maxi Scooters in the Philippines, and ten Angel Wings Travel Vouchers worth AED500 each will be announced in the Grand Draw on December 9, 2023.

But wait, there’s more! Customers will also get a chance to win Php100,000 or Php10,000 and other exciting prizes during LBC’s monthly draws. Additionally, customers in the UAE can win a 55” Android Smart TV, a washing machine, and an Acer Laptop during the special draw on December 8, 2023!

And the fun does not stop there! Those who register in the LBC-Suzuki form will get exclusive motorcycle deals from Suzuki Philippines plus a chance to win shopping vouchers and Christmas baskets for nominated recipients in the Philippines to be announced every end of the month from the 30th of September!

LBC customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain are eligible to join the Panalo sa Padala Raffle.

So what are you waiting for? Fill up those boxes, send them via LBC, and get ready for an exciting, present-filled holiday for you and your families!

To know more about the LBC Panalo sa Padala Holiday Campaign, you can follow LBC’s Facebook page or visit www.Ibcexpress.com.