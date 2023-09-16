Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai announces second edition of Mountain Bike Race

Courtesy: WAM

Calling all cyclists! The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the second edition of the Mountain Bike Race, which is set to take place at the mountain bike track in Mushrif Park, Al-Khawaneej, Dubai on October 15, 2023.

Organized in collaboration with the Dubai Municipality, this year’s Mountain Bike Race will allow the participants to ride through a forest of 70,000 trees throughout the thrilling competition.

Mushrif Park’s track is designed in a particular way that adds more suspense and excitement to the race and tests the contestants’ skills and stamina as they bike through trees with several climbs, curves, and jumps.

The event allows riders to compete in different categories for both genders:

18km – community category

37km – amateurs’ category

56km – professionals’ category

Last year, the inaugural edition of the Mountain Bike Race was participated by 350 riders of various ages and different nationalities. The Emiratis Khalifa Al-Kaabi and Marwa Al-Haj won the men’s and women’s amateur titles – 37 km.

Those who wish to join this year can register here until October 8. Exciting prizes await the winners in each category!

