‘Blood money’ not applicable to OFW Jullebee Ranara’s case — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the practice of offering blood money to the family of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara is not applicable to the case.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega explained why the 17-year-old suspect did not receive the maximum penalty over the killing of Ranara.

“From the beginning, hindi naman talaga pwedeng full life imprisonment o what dahil nga sa pagiging menor de edad ng akusado. Ganunpaman, hindi naabswelto, hindi nagkaroon ng whitewash at napakabilis ng paghatol sa kanya,” De Vega said.

The DFA official said that since the accused did not receive a death penalty sentence, there is no way the family can offer blood money.

“Di applicable ang blood money pero dapat may moral damages o restitutionary damages. ‘Yun makukulong siya. Kahit anong bigay nilang damages, nakakulong pa rin siya,” he added.

The camp of the suspect has 30 days to appeal the case to the Kuwaiti Court of First Instance.

The family of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara has mixed emotions over the conviction of the teenage killer of the OFW in Kuwait.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, the family said they were dismayed over the length of imprisonment handed down by a Kuwaiti court to the suspect behind her killing.

A Kuwaiti juvenile court sentenced 17-year-old Ayed Al-Azmi, with a prison sentence of 15 years because he was a minor.

Ranara was raped, murdered, and burned by her employer’s son. An autopsy also revealed that she was pregnant at the time when she was killed.

“The justice my daughter received is not enough,” Norylnda Cabiles, Jullebee Ranara’s mother,” said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

Cabiles and Jullebee’s brother, Mark Reyes, also said that they believed only life imprisonment for the accused could bring justice to Ranara, whose death left behind four children.

“Fifteen years? That seems too little because she lost her life and what was done to her was too much,” Reyes said in Filipino.

In an earlier statement, the DFA said that “the family of the OFW has been informed and is grateful for the assistance provided them by the government.”

“We hope that the appeal process will be conducted fairly, and justice will be served accordingly,” President Bongbong Marcos said in a statement.