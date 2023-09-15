The Philippines aims to cement defense agreement with UAE in 2023

The Philippines is eagerly anticipating the signing of a crucial defense agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year, as disclosed by a prominent official in an interview with Arab News.

Negotiations to enhance security ties between the two nations have been ongoing for several months, with officials now in the final stages of formalizing the agreement. Recently, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. engaged in productive discussions with the UAE Ambassador to Manila, Mohammed Obaid Al-Qattam Al-Zaabi.

“We are on the brink of concluding a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation with the UAE. Thus, there has been a fruitful exchange of draft agreements from both parties,” revealed Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo to Arab News after the meeting.

With anticipation building, Lorenzo further disclosed, “Our President is scheduled to visit the UAE in December to participate in COP28… We are optimistic about signing the Memorandum of Understanding on defense cooperation with the UAE during the sidelines of that conference.”

The COP28 climate summit is set to unfold in the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

The Philippines has been actively pursuing a broad spectrum of defense collaboration with the UAE, encompassing areas such as education, training exchanges, and industry cooperation. In 2021, the Philippines established a defense attache in the UAE, marking it as the sole nation in the region to have such representation. Should a bilateral defense agreement come to fruition, it would stand as the Southeast Asian nation’s first with a Gulf country.

Lorenzo underscored the Philippine Defense Secretary’s enthusiasm for an advanced, multidisciplinary higher education program, designed to empower the nation’s defense and military personnel with the diverse skills required by modern armed forces. Lorenzo added, “Perhaps, technology transfers could be considered if a substantial volume of such acquisitions materializes. There may even be the prospect of establishing a manufacturing facility in the Philippines.”

According to Don McLain Gill, an international studies lecturer at De La Salle University in Manila, fostering robust defense relations with Abu Dhabi is undeniably in Manila’s best interests. Gill elucidated, “The UAE commands significant influence in West Asia, possessing impressive material capabilities and extensive diplomatic networks. They remain a pivotal bridge in fostering developmental connectivity among Asia, Africa, and Europe.”

He further emphasized, “Considering the dynamic nature of international politics, these two nations continue to demonstrate strong alignment in their strategic goals and objectives, which ultimately contribute to the stability of the Asian region.”