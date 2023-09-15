Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippines announces plans for NAIA modernization under PPP scheme

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in the Philippines is set to undergo a massive transformation as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) seek private sector partners to modernize the country’s main gateway.

The ambitious project, valued at P170.6 billion and approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, aims to elevate NAIA to world-class standards and boost the nation’s economic prospects.

naia2

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista unveiled these transformative plans during the NAIA Project Roadshow in Singapore on Thursday, emphasizing the significant economic potential and improved services that the project would bring to both travelers and investors.

Bautista stated, “We believe this project holds immense economic promise and reflects our determination to provide a world-class transport experience to travelers and a rewarding venture for investors. With the right private sector partner, we can unlock NAIA’s full potential, making it an example of progress and innovation in the heart of the Philippines.”

The NAIA modernization project, executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme, encompasses a comprehensive upgrade of the airport’s facilities. Key elements of the project include terminal enhancements, a capacity increase to accommodate up to 62 million passengers annually, technology infrastructure improvements, and ensuring reliable operations.

To meet international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), NAIA must optimize its existing facilities, making this modernization effort vital to its long-term success.

The DOTr and MIAA are actively seeking a qualified concessionaire to efficiently operate and maintain NAIA for 15 years through the PPP contractual arrangement. This partnership not only offers lucrative opportunities for private sector involvement but also holds immense promise for the government in terms of economic growth and improved transportation services.

The Pre-bid Conference for the project is scheduled for September 22, 2023, and the Bid Submission Date is set for December 27, 2023. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Philippines’ commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and transportation services, fostering progress and innovation in the region.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

