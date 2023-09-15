Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Kuwait introduces flexible working hours for government employees

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) has introduced a new flexible working hours system for government sector employees, approved by Kuwait’s Civil Service Council.

Under these new regulations, government agencies now have the flexibility to choose between a flexible work system or a fixed-period system based on their specific needs and preferences.

Additionally, employees will have the option to work for seven hours, with the added benefit of a 30-minute grace period.

This unique approach allows government workers to utilize the grace period either at the start or end of their official working hours, granting them the freedom to adjust their schedules as needed.

This shift towards more adaptable work hours is expected to yield several advantages, primarily empowering employees with greater control over their work schedules.

This newfound flexibility is anticipated to enhance employee satisfaction and ultimately boost overall productivity within government agencies.

