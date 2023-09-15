 7 Tips to protect yourself from ‘Love Scams’: Safeguarding your heart and wallet

In the digital age, finding love has never been easier. However, it has also become a breeding ground for love scams, where individuals with malicious intent prey on unsuspecting hearts. To shield yourself from potential heartbreak and financial loss, here are seven crucial tips to protect yourself from love scams.

Read: ‘LOVE’ SCAMS: OFWs, guard your hearts and wallets!

1. Exercise Caution with Online Sharing

The first rule in the world of online dating is to exercise caution with the information you share. Scammers are adept at exploiting details from your social media and dating profiles to create a facade of trustworthiness. Avoid disclosing sensitive personal information, such as your home address, financial details, or workplace, until you are absolutely certain of the other person’s intentions.

2. Conduct Online Research

Before fully investing your emotions in an online relationship, do your due diligence. Utilize online searches to investigate the person’s photos and profile. Look for signs of photo duplication or inconsistencies in their story. Scammers often use stolen images and invent elaborate tales to win your trust.

3. Take It Slow and Ask Questions

Rushing into a relationship is a red flag in the online dating world. Take your time to get to know the person. Ask questions about their background, interests, and life. Genuine individuals will appreciate your curiosity and respond with openness, while scammers may become evasive or push for a more rapid progression.

4. Beware of Rapid Requests

Scammers often employ the tactic of appearing too perfect and quickly urging you to switch from a dating platform or social media to private communication channels like email or messaging apps. Be cautious if this transition happens too swiftly. Maintain communication within the dating platform until you are absolutely sure of the person’s authenticity.

5. Guard Against Isolation

A classic strategy employed by scammers is attempting to isolate you from friends and family. They may discourage contact with loved ones, claiming it interferes with your relationship. Moreover, be vigilant if the individual requests inappropriate photos or financial information. Never share compromising images or sensitive financial details that could later be used against you.

6. Question Consistent Excuses

If the person consistently makes excuses for not meeting in person, it’s time to raise your guard. After several months of interaction without a valid reason for avoiding face-to-face meetings, it is reasonable to have suspicions. A genuine person interested in a long-term relationship will eventually make efforts to meet in real life.

7. Never Send Money

Perhaps the most critical rule in avoiding love scams is to never send money to anyone you’ve only interacted with online or over the phone. Scammers often fabricate stories of financial hardship, emergencies, or urgent needs to manipulate your emotions and drain your bank account. Regardless of the sob story, resist the urge to send money to someone you haven’t met in person.

While online dating offers the potential for genuine connections and love, it also presents opportunities for scammers to exploit vulnerable individuals. By following these seven tips and remaining vigilant, you can protect yourself from love scams and ensure that your quest for love is a safe and fulfilling one.

Remember, a healthy dose of skepticism can be your best defense in the digital dating world.