Woman discovers large surgical tool left inside her for 18 months

A shocking incident unfolded when a woman found a surgical tool, described as being the size of a dinner plate, left inside her body for 18 months after a cesarean section.

The incident took place in Auckland, as detailed by New Zealand’s Health and Disability Commissioner, Morag McDowell.

During the surgery, an “Alexis wound retractor” (AWR) was used to assist in the procedure. The AWR is a round, transparent plastic instrument fixed on two rings. Typically, it should be removed before suturing the skin.

Although the exact dimensions were not specified, it was noted that an extra-large AWR was employed, measuring 17 centimeters (6 inches) in diameter, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Unfortunately, the medical team failed to notice the tool inside the woman’s abdomen, resulting in her enduring chronic abdominal pain for an extended period. Despite multiple hospital visits and X-rays, the tool remained undetected.

It was only in 2021, after undergoing an abdominal CT scan, that the tool was discovered and removed. The AWR does not appear on X-rays as it is not radio opaque.

A nurse present during the operation explained that the AWR was not included in the surgical count due to its unique positioning.

In a Philstar report, McDowell stressed the importance of a robust counting policy to prevent such incidents, citing flaws in the hospital’s system. She acknowledged the distress caused to the woman and her family, recognizing the impact on their health and well-being.

Further, the case has been referred to the Director of Proceedings for further assessment on potential proceedings.