UAE announces upgraded version of Al Hosn app

Health authorities in the UAE have unveiled an upgraded version of the “Al Hosn” app, the national digital healthcare platform dedicated to vaccinations and other health-related services in the UAE.

The latest version is now equipped with essential features centered around protecting the health of younger generations. The upgrade aims to further the goals of the National Immunisation Programme, highlighting the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance the healthcare system and shield the community from infectious diseases.

In the app, you can have access to comprehensive vaccination records for children from birth to 18 years. This feature will play an essential role in achieving a higher percentage of child vaccination coverage nationwide, a vital metric in assessing the nation’s health strategy.

The enhanced Al Hosn application, developed in collaboration with the “Riayati” digital platform, an integral component of the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR), is set to enhance the effectiveness of preventive measures against communicable diseases, utilizing the latest advancements in digital technology to support proactive healthcare initiatives.

The latest update offers a extensive array of digital solutions that help families monitor vaccination status, allowing them to access their records with ease and convenience. The app’s user-friendly interface is designed according to the highest standards, ensuring seamless usage for all individuals.

Furthermore, the upgraded Al Hosn app guarantees users access to accurate and reliable information, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Health and local health authorities.