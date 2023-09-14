Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Treasury receives surge in job inquiries for Maharlika Investment Corp.

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Bureau of the Treasury

The Bureau of the Treasury has reported a significant surge in inquiries regarding job opportunities at Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC).

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon noted a high level of interest from serious applicants, with expectations of more applications as the September 27 deadline approaches.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno clarified that the president and CEO (PCEO) of MIC must be a Filipino citizen.

Additionally, the initial workforce for MIC is projected to consist of approximately 50 employees.

Nominations and applications for MIC’s Board of Directors are opened last September 6. Available positions include the PCEO role, as well as Independent and Regular Directors.

The application period is set to close on September 27, as per the Treasury bureau.

To be considered for the PCEO position, applicants should hold an advanced degree (MBA, MA, MSc, PhD) in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, or a related field.

Additional certifications such as CFA or CPA are preferred. They must also possess extensive experience in corporate management, financial planning, strategic planning, market and business development, and budget development.

Qualifications for Regular Directors include Filipino citizenship, a minimum age of 35, and a reputable moral standing. Expertise in corporate governance, financial asset investment, or investment management in global and local markets is essential. A master’s degree in finance, economics, business administration, or a related field is highly desirable.

For Independent Directors at MIC, proven integrity, competence, expertise, and experience in finance, economics, investments, business management, or law are prerequisites. An advanced degree in finance, economics, business administration, or a related field is also highly desirable.

