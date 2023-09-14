MTRCB slams threats against Lala Sotto

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) cries foul over threats and unfounded personal attacks against its chairman Lala Sotto.

In a statement, the MTRCB also showed evidence of threatening messaging addressed to Sotto in the past few weeks.

“Lala Sotto, the Chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) became the target of alarming online attacks. Netizens have taken to the official social media pages of the MTRCB to express their grievances in an inappropriate and harmful manner, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of the Chairperson,” the MTRCB said in a statement.

“Over the past weeks, we have experienced an unfortunate surge in threatening messages on our official social media pages, including explicit rape and death threats directed at Chairperson Lala Sotto,” it added.

MTRCB Vice Chairman Njel De Mesa said that Sotto has been consistently championing the importance of media content and respecting cultural sensitivities.

“The MTRCB remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that television and movie content aligns with the cultural values and norms of the Philippines. We continue to encourage constructive dialogue with the public, emphasizing the importance of civil discourse and responsible criticism,” the statement concluded.