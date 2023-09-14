Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

MTRCB slams threats against Lala Sotto

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Movie and Television Review and Classification Board

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) cries foul over threats and unfounded personal attacks against its chairman Lala Sotto.

In a statement, the MTRCB also showed evidence of threatening messaging addressed to Sotto in the past few weeks.

“Lala Sotto, the Chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) became the target of alarming online attacks. Netizens have taken to the official social media pages of the MTRCB to express their grievances in an inappropriate and harmful manner, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of the Chairperson,” the MTRCB said in a statement.

“Over the past weeks, we have experienced an unfortunate surge in threatening messages on our official social media pages, including explicit rape and death threats directed at Chairperson Lala Sotto,” it added.

MTRCB Vice Chairman Njel De Mesa said that Sotto has been consistently championing the importance of media content and respecting cultural sensitivities.

“The MTRCB remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that television and movie content aligns with the cultural values and norms of the Philippines. We continue to encourage constructive dialogue with the public, emphasizing the importance of civil discourse and responsible criticism,” the statement concluded.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 14T190438.568

BREAKING: Kuwait court convicts teenage killer of OFW Jullebee Ranara 

34 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 14T172838.291

ICON Advertising & Publicity LLC: Pioneering Creative Solutions in the Heart of Ras al Khaimah

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 08 31 at 10.29.52 PM

Countdown to Disney On Ice: Only one month left ‘til Disney magic dazzles the Abu Dhabi stage

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 14T145420.107

UAE announces upgraded version of Al Hosn app

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button