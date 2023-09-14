Lala Sotto denies hand in complaint over Vice Ganda, Ion Perez

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio denied that she has a hand on the complaint filed against television hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

In a Facebook post, Sotto clarified that her meeting with the members of the Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas Inc. (KSMBPI) at the MTRCB office last Aug. 24 was in connection to her duties as chairman of the review body.

“The purpose of this visit was to express their support for our efforts in monitoring film and TV broadcasts, recognizing that the MTRCB operates as a small agency with limited manpower. Thus, the MTRCB welcomes their expression of support on ensuring responsible and quality content in the entertainment industry in line with our mandates under PD 1986,” she said.

“As stated by the KSMBPI, its decision to file a case ‘was never triggered nor influenced in any way by the MTRCB.’ We urge everyone not to interpret these photos with any malicious intent,” Sotto added.

Photos of Sotto and the KSMBPI surfaced after the latter filed a criminal complaint against the two hosts.

The board recently ordered the 12-airing day suspension of “It’s Showtime,” citing the same episode, as well as similar oversights in previous episodes.