Dubai announces completion of two parks worth AED 8 million

The Dubai Municipality announced on Wednesday the completion of two new parks in the emirate worth AED 8 million.

Family entertainment parks in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts have been constructed as part of the fourth phase of the municipality’s ambitious project to construct several parks in residential communities, raising the standard of living in the Emirate of Dubai.

In a statement, Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality commenced on the family squares and recreational facilities project, which aims to build 125 parks, family entertainment squares, and playgrounds in the Emirate of Dubai. This falls in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to improve the quality of life for citizens and provide them with the best services possible.”

“As many as 70 facilities were constructed between 2019 and 2021 in citizen housing areas. We further intend to launch 55 additional family parks and squares in the coming months, all of which will be constructed at a cost of AED 93 million. This project is part of the Municipality’s unwavering efforts to build public parks and distinctive recreational facilities that will contribute to raising the standard of living and the bar for luxury in the Emirate,” he added.

The newly-established parks offer creative spaces to host family occasions and events, which include a variety of entertainment and sports activities. They also aim to become multi-functional areas that will house investment spaces, such as kiosks that will attract investment opportunities for private sector partners and provide exceptional experiences for visitors.

Designed in accordance with the Dubai Code for Qualified Environment, which provides suitable spaces for people of determination, this initiative is set to enhance the appeal of the emirate as well as improve well-being and happiness among its citizens.