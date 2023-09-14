DMW pushes for increased budget to combat illegal recruitment

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reiterated its plea for a higher budget allocation in the coming year, stressing the importance of bolstering efforts against illegal recruitment. This call remains steadfast regardless of whether the funds are categorized as confidential or not.

In an interview with ANC, Hans Cacdac, the Officer-in-Charge of DMW, noted that the proposed budget was intended for apprehending illegal recruiters and protecting overseas Filipino workers from scams.

“We pretty much leave it to the Senate how they would allocate the P10 million we asked for,” Cacdac said.

“What matters is that our anti-illegal recruitment efforts are given a boost and strengthened, with adequate resources,” he added.

Earlier, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has removed DMW’s proposed P10 million confidential fund. This prompted Senator Raffy Tulfo to pledge his commitment to reinstate the item and potentially increase it to P50 million.

In addition to their fight against illegal recruitment, Cacdac bared the agency’s need for supplementary funding to enhance various units within the newly established DMW.

“Any which way, as long as we get the additional resources,” Cacdac stated.

“We are in need of more funds to boost our migrant workers offices, our shelters abroad, financial assistance to workers in distress, and also our regional offices. All the regional offices we inherited from POEA are essentially satellite offices, relatively small,” he added.

As outlined in the National Expenditure Program, the DMW has been allocated a budget of P15.542 billion for the year 2024.