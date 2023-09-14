Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW pushes for increased budget to combat illegal recruitment

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Department of Migrant Workers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reiterated its plea for a higher budget allocation in the coming year, stressing the importance of bolstering efforts against illegal recruitment. This call remains steadfast regardless of whether the funds are categorized as confidential or not.

In an interview with ANC, Hans Cacdac, the Officer-in-Charge of DMW, noted that the proposed budget was intended for apprehending illegal recruiters and protecting overseas Filipino workers from scams.

“We pretty much leave it to the Senate how they would allocate the P10 million we asked for,” Cacdac said.

“What matters is that our anti-illegal recruitment efforts are given a boost and strengthened, with adequate resources,” he added.

Earlier, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has removed DMW’s proposed P10 million confidential fund. This prompted Senator Raffy Tulfo to pledge his commitment to reinstate the item and potentially increase it to P50 million.

In addition to their fight against illegal recruitment, Cacdac bared the agency’s need for supplementary funding to enhance various units within the newly established DMW.

“Any which way, as long as we get the additional resources,” Cacdac stated.

“We are in need of more funds to boost our migrant workers offices, our shelters abroad, financial assistance to workers in distress, and also our regional offices. All the regional offices we inherited from POEA are essentially satellite offices, relatively small,” he added.

As outlined in the National Expenditure Program, the DMW has been allocated a budget of P15.542 billion for the year 2024.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 14T113632.751

7th International Design Conference opens: DTI, reps from Senate and Congress, world-renowned speakers discuss how Philippines can be globally competitive

11 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 09 14 at 10.26.57 AM

‘Alien’ bodies presented at Mexican Congress hearing on UFOs

54 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 14T105222.106

Dubai announces completion of two parks worth AED 8 million

1 hour ago
surgery reuters

Woman discovers large surgical tool left inside her for 18 months

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button