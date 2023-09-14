Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi launches ‘UNLAD Kabayan’, empowers OFWs with free training

6 hours ago

Members of the Bayanihan Council of Abu Dhabi together with H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE

The Bayanihan Council of Abu Dhabi has launched UNLAD Kabayan, a pioneering free training initiative designed exclusively for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The initiative aims to empower and equip these hardworking individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance their careers and improve their lives.

Recognizing the significant contribution and sacrifices made by OFWs to sustain the Philippine economy, UNLAD Kabayan was founded by Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi – the sole umbrella organization of all Filipino organizations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Western region with a mission to provide comprehensive and accessible training programs that address the specific needs of its members.

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with various Filipino-owned Training Institutes in Abu Dhabi with the full support of the Philippine Embassy, Migrant Welfare Office and private sectors who share the same vision of uplifting the lives of OFWs and their families.

One of the main objectives of UNLAD Kabayan is to address the skills gap among OFWs, especially those in low-skilled occupations. Through a wide range of training courses, OFWs are given the opportunity to upgrade their skills and gain new ones, enabling them to increase their employability both abroad and in the Philippines.

The courses offered by UNLAD Kabayan are not only focused on the regular technical skills training in coordination with the DMW but also cover various fields such as healthcare, information technology, hospitality, entrepreneurship, and many more. This holistic approach ensures that OFWs not only acquire marketable skills but also develop a mindset for success and self-sufficiency. By equipping them with these essential skills, UNLAD Kabayan aims to empower OFWs to become financially independent, reduce their dependency on overseas employment, and eventually contribute to the development of their own communities.

In addition, the initiative aims to create a supportive network that not only responds to the immediate needs of OFs but also provides long-term solutions for their future.

UNLAD Kabayan recognizes that OFWs face unique challenges and it is committed to ensuring that they are provided with a comprehensive support through this free training initiative. It envisions a future where OFWs are empowered, self-reliant, and able to build a prosperous life for themselves and their families. By investing in the development of OFs, UNLAD Kabayan hopes to create a positive ripple effect that will benefit not only the individuals themselves but also to the Filipino community as a whole.

To avail of the Free training courses, please call +97150 584 0118.

