AVOSA invites Filipinos in UAE for Misyong Pilipino 2023 Retreat

Courtesy of: Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia

The Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA) is extending an invitation to the Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Misyong Pilipino 2023.

According to Rev. Fr. Troadio de los Santos, the assistant parish priest of St. Joseph Cathedral, this annual retreat serves as a significant opportunity for Filipino expatriates to strengthen their faith and unity as a community.

“We are inviting Filipino Catholics based in Abu Dhabi, Musaffah and Ruwais to Misyong Pilipino, our annual retreat, for them to reflect and to deepen their faith as they reconnect with their fellow OFWs in the UAE,” Fr. de los Santos said over Radio Veritas.

During the event, Fr. Hans Magdurulang, the Parochial Vicar of Quiapo Church, will share his insights and reflections.

“Misyong Pilipino seeks to provide every person with a meaningful and rich spiritual life that can help our OFWs get through difficult times as Filipino workers abroad,” Fr. Magdurulang said.

The Misyong Pilipino retreat, established in 2008, is scheduled to take place on September 25 to 28 at 8 p.m. at St. Paul Church in Mussafah; September 29 to October 1 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Ruwais; and from October 3 to 6 at 8 p.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral in Abu Dhabi.

