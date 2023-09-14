7th International Design Conference opens: DTI, reps from Senate and Congress, world-renowned speakers discuss how Philippines can be globally competitive

The Department of Trade and Industry, representatives from the Senate and Congress, World Design Organization along with top global designers discussed how the Philippines can be globally competitive through design innovation at the International Design Conference in Manila.

The Philippines’ biggest design forum is hosted by the Design Center of the Philippines at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, CCP Black Box Theater, CCP Complex from September 14 – 15, 2023.

To celebrate the Philippine Creative Industries Month, Design Consciousness Week, and the 50th anniversary of the Design Center of the Philippines, the Design Center is holding the 7th edition of the International Design Conference with disruptive design ideas, immersive experience and top-tier speakers hailing from the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Singapore and the Philippines.

DTI Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Ana Carolina Sanchez and Pradyumna Vyas, Board Member of the World Design Organization started the conversation on Design-Led Renaissance, this year’s theme, examining the significant shifts happening in today’s world and how design is reshaping economies and societies.

Alice Rawsthorn, award-winning Design Critic and Author of Design Emergency & Design as an Attitude and Philippines’ Independent Curator, Institutional Critic and TAOINC Founder Marian Pastor-Roces talked about how Filipinos can reframe their traditional perceptions of design and mindfully apply it to solve global challenges.

Pangasinan 4th District Representative and Chairperson of the House Special Committee on Creative Industries Christopher De Venecia and Bureau of European Design Associations and Danish Design Centre Program Director Christina Melander explored the possible solutions on how design skills can drive economic development and create inclusive and sustainable growth in the country.

Expounding on the topic of design-driven leadership and purpose revolution, Sustainability Design Pioneer in Automotive Design & Professor at Umeä Institute of Design Daniela Bohlinger together with Hacienda Crafts Company Managing Director Christina Gaston weighed on ways on building a rewarding career that contributes to enhancing the well-being of people and the planet.

Tomorrow, Sept 15, Senator Sonny Angara, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, will lead the discourse on design, data, and digital along with Rafaelita Aldaba, DTI Undersecretary of Competitiveness, and Innovation Group.

The second day will also feature PDR-Cardiff Metropolitan University’s (Wales, UK) head of design and policy Anna Whicher; Liveable Cities Philippines Chairman Guillermo Luz; and Singapore-based Sarah Mineko Ichioka, Founding Director, Desire Lines & Co-author, Flourish: Design Paradigms for our Planetary Emergency.

“By unveiling the transformative possibilities unfolding within nations, cities, businesses, and individuals, we have curated this year’s conference to elevate Philippines’ design industry to a more prominent position and to challenge the participants to push the boundaries to what they thought was impossible,” said Rhea Matute, Executive Director of Design Center of the Philippines.