Taiwan explores visa extension for Filipino tourists

The Taiwan Tourism Board is considering extending the visa-free entry for Filipino tourists until 2025, enabling them to stay in Taiwan without a visa.

Taiwan is a popular destination for foreign tourists, including Filipinos, with a target of 225,000 Filipino visitors by the end of this year.

To entice more Filipino tourists, the Taiwan Tourism Board will conduct a raffle offering 5,000 New Taiwan Dollars (approximately AED 573.08) in shopping vouchers to lucky travelers.

According to a GMA News report, interested individuals can register on Taiwan’s Lucky Land website seven days before their trip for a chance to win.

Additionally, the Philippine government, through the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei, aims to encourage Taiwanese nationals to visit the Philippines, particularly through “Golf Tourism,” which offers cost-effective golfing experiences compared to Taiwan.

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello noted the growing interest of Taiwanese people in golf and highlighted the potential benefits of this initiative.

“The interest of Taiwanese people in golf is increasing, so we are capturing that,” Bello said.