PH Eagle ‘Geothermica’ passes away in Singapore

Geothermica, one of the two Philippine eagles in Singapore on a breeding loan program, has sadly passed away due to an infection of unknown origin, according to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).

Geothermica, also known as Geo, played a vital role as a Species Ambassador, allowing over 1.2 million guests worldwide to experience the majesty of the Philippines’ national symbol and understand the importance of global cooperation in conservation efforts.

Despite this loss, PEF remains committed to its mission of international collaboration to protect this precious species.

“Geothermica was pioneer. He brought attention to the plight of his species to a larger, international audience,” the PEF wrote on Facebook.

“Fly free, Geothermica. Your contribution as an ambassador for your kind will never be forgotten,” it added.

The 19-year-old eagle was closely monitored by the veterinary team after exhibiting signs of illness. Despite their best efforts, Geo’s condition worsened, and he had to be resuscitated twice. X-rays revealed a severe lung infection, leading to a guarded prognosis.

The Mandai Wildlife Group is conducting further tests to determine the exact cause of Geo’s illness.

Geo and Sambisig, a female Philippine eagle, were sent to Singapore in 2019 for breeding and conservation efforts under a loan agreement between the Philippines and Singapore.

According to PEF, there are only around 392 pairs of Philippine eagles left in the Philippines.