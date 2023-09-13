Padilla claims martial law spared PH from communists

Senator Robin Padilla claimed that the Philippines was spared from turning into a communist country due to the declaration of martial law in September 21, 1972.

During a senate hearing, Padilla said that the people have only heard one narrative about the events of martial law.

“‘Yung isang narrative ay ang martial law ay nagdulot ng pagliligtas sa ating bansa na tayo po ay maging communist country at marami din po tayong kasundaluhan ang nagbigay ng buhay para maligtas po ang ating bayan na tayo po ay makubkob ng mga komunista,” he said.

“Kung kinikilala niyo ‘yung bayani niyo diyan, meron ding bayani dito. Dapat din natin silang kilalanin,” the senator added.

The senator has filed a bill declaring September 21 a nonworking holiday to celebrate the unsung heroes of martial law.

Padilla however said that he is willing for a compromise should the labor department objects another holiday.

Amnesty International said that there were 100,000 victims of martial law, with 3,000 killed, 34,000 tortured and 70,000 arrested.