Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Padilla claims martial law spared PH from communists

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Senator Robin Padilla claimed that the Philippines was spared from turning into a communist country due to the declaration of martial law in September 21, 1972.

During a senate hearing, Padilla said that the people have only heard one narrative about the events of martial law.

“‘Yung isang narrative ay ang martial law ay nagdulot ng pagliligtas sa ating bansa na tayo po ay maging communist country at marami din po tayong kasundaluhan ang nagbigay ng buhay para maligtas po ang ating bayan na tayo po ay makubkob ng mga komunista,” he said.

“Kung kinikilala niyo ‘yung bayani niyo diyan, meron ding bayani dito. Dapat din natin silang kilalanin,” the senator added.

The senator has filed a bill declaring September 21 a nonworking holiday to celebrate the unsung heroes of martial law.

Padilla however said that he is willing for a compromise should the labor department objects another holiday.

Amnesty International said that there were 100,000 victims of martial law, with 3,000 killed, 34,000 tortured and 70,000 arrested.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 13T123738.319

Swifties’ wildest dream: US media outlet to hire reporter for Taylor Swift

38 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 13T113944.534

Apple reveals new iPhone with USB-C charger

58 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 13T105457.518

MECO: Taiwan needs 800K foreign workers

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 13T103106.712

Miss Universe removes age limit in 2024 edition of pageant

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button