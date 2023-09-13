MECO: Taiwan needs 800K foreign workers

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said that Taiwan will need around 800,000 foreign workers by December.

Openings will include English teachers, hospitality workers, caregivers, and more according to MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello.

“Sa ngayon pa lang ang kailangan nila ay 28,000 workers pero by December they will officially announce na nangangailangan sila ng 800,000 workers – hospitality workers, caregivers, teachers, farmers, construction workers,” he said in an ABS-CBN News interview.

Bello said teachers in Taiwan earn as much as P100,000 a month even before passing the board.

“Kung certified ka na is P150,000,” he added.

Bello also lauded the good working condition for OFWs in Taiwan.

“Ang mga benefits sa Taiwan ay napakaganda. ‘Yung treatment ng mga Taiwanese employer sa kanilang workers ay napakaganda,” he added.