Julia Barretto denies secret wedding rumors with Gerald Anderson

Julia Barretto has clarified that there’s no secret wedding in the works with Gerald Anderson.

Speaking at the Preview Ball, Barretto firmly dismissed the speculation, emphasizing that there are no secrets in today’s fast-paced world.

“We’re just really happy in life. I mean, it’s something to look forward to, pero bakit niyo ba kami minamadali?” Barretto said.

“I feel like when that moment comes… It’s something to be shared when the two people are ready to do such a thing,” she added.

According to a Philstar report, Barretto expressed contentment in their current relationship, mentioning that when the time comes, they will share it.

The couple, together for three years, has openly discussed the idea of marriage.

However, Julia stressed the importance of not rushing such decisions.

To recall, Anderson also expressed his readiness to marry Barretto, noting that there’s a unique feeling that indicates when the time is right.