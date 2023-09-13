Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police boost patrol fleet with new 100 cutting-edge Audi cars

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Police have expanded their prestigious patrol car lineup with the addition of 100 Audi RS e-tron GTs, acquired from Al Nabooda Automobiles and unveiled at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club.

These high-performance vehicles boast a remarkable electric range of up to 488 kilometers, powered by advanced 93.4 kWh batteries and equipped with rapid-charging 800 V technology.

The agreement between Dubai Police and Al Nabooda solidifies their commitment to state-of-the-art law enforcement technology. This development follows the grand reveal of the Audi RS e-tron GT fleet at the Arabian Travel Market conference in May.

In a statement released on Monday, Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club, expressed confidence in the enhanced security and traffic operations these vehicles will bring to the city’s roads.

“Dubai Police bolstered its fleet with 100 Audi vehicles provided by Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles. The line-up includes all-electric vehicles and the latest Audi models, renowned for their state-of-the-art technologies and progressive specifications,” the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

Moreover, K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, expressed pride in contributing to Dubai Police’s endeavors by providing a diverse range of Audi vehicles, including the latest electric models.

Dubai Police’s impressive supercar roster also includes Bentley Continental GT V8s, Mercedes, Maseratis, Aston Martins, and Cadillacs.

