DMW to utilize confidential funds for anti-recruitment efforts if granted

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is open to handling confidential funds, should they be granted, according to Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia.

While the DMW is not actively seeking these funds, Olalia assured they would be used to combat illegal recruitment if provided by Congress.

“Kung tayo ay bibigyan, nakahanda kami na tumanggap ng confidential funds. Bagamat sa ngayon ay wala kaming confidential funds pero ipinagpapatuloy namin, ginagampanan namin ang tungkulin at role namin,” Olalia said in a televised briefing.

“Binibigay natin sa Senado ‘yung karapatan nila — at siyempre, kung ano ‘yung ibibigay na suporta sa atin, tayo ay gabay lamang at magbibigay tayo ng gabay doon sa mga tumutulong,” he added.

The proposed P10-million confidential fund intended for tackling illegal recruitment was previously removed by the Department of Budget and Management.

Earlier, Senator Raffy Tulfo expressed willingness to sponsor between P20 million to P50 million in confidential funds for DMW, contingent on results.

However, Senator JV Ejercito suggested providing DMW with more regular funding for their operations instead of granting confidential funds, which he argued should be reserved for security-related agencies.

Any use of confidential funds is subject to audit and requires quarterly reporting to designated government officials.