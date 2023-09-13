Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Cotton On Launches New Store at Dubai Hills Mall and Relaunches Deira City Center Store

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Shoppers Delighted with Free Denim Customization and AED 100 Shopping Vouchers

Cotton On, the renowned Australian brand retailed by Sharaf Retail in the UAE, known for its commitment to fashion-forward choices and sustainability is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its 13th store at Dubai Hills Mall and the relaunch of the Deira City Center store. These milestones reflect Cotton On’s continuous growth in the UAE and its mission to provide accessible, stylish, and sustainable fashion to the Middle East.

In honor of the grand opening of the new Dubai Hills Mall store and the re-launch of the Deira City Center store, Cotton On extends its gratitude to its loyal customers. Visitors to the Deira City Center store on the 8th of September and Dubai Hills Mall store on the 9th of September enjoyed complimentary denim personalization with any denim purchase, and the first 50 customers received AED 100 gift vouchers when they spent AED 250 in-store.

IMG 5864

IMG 5869

Both locations not only highlighted Cotton On’s unwavering commitment to the latest trends in menswear, womenswear, accessories but also Cotton On’s dedication to sustainability, showcasing product ranges crafted from responsibly sourced materials and championing initiatives that uplift communities globally.

Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Retail, Hospitality, Industry, and Financial Services at Sharaf Group, expressed, “Cotton On’s continued growth in the region is a testament to our commitment to providing fashion-forward choices that are not only affordable but also sustainable. Our new stores in Dubai Hills Mall and Deira City Center enrich the retail landscape in Dubai, and we eagerly anticipate customers experiencing it firsthand.”

Cotton On DCC

0S7A7008 1

Cotton On and Sharaf Retail are grateful to their customers for the continued support and look forward to welcoming them to new and improved stores in the future.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

