Taiwan offers agri training program for OFWs

Over 100 OFWs in Taiwan are set to receive specialized training in modern rice and vegetable farming methods, after a partnership between Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) and AgriGaia Social Enterprise.

According to a GMA News report, the initiative aims to equip OFWs with valuable agricultural skills during their free time or days off, or for those whose contracts are concluding.

The agreement also extends to agricultural students from provinces like Benguet and Masbate. The ultimate goal is to enhance Filipino farmers’ proficiency in modern farming techniques, with an emphasis on rice and vegetable cultivation.

Taiwan’s impressive rice yield has prompted interest in adopting their successful methods in the Philippines, despite the latter’s larger landmass.

While 40 Filipino agricultural students have already completed the program, a challenge lies in providing them with land for cultivation.

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello III noted its plans to propose a solution to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. However, caution is urged regarding the illegal third-country recruitment scam targeting Filipino workers in Taiwan, particularly those enticing jobs in Eastern European nations like the Czech Republic.

“With this new technology that they have learned and been trained in, they can now apply it and transfer the technology to our country,” Bello said.

Over 100 Filipinos have fallen prey to scams, where hefty placement fees are charged for promised opportunities that often fail to materialize or do not meet expectations upon arrival.

MECO is actively collaborating with officials from Eastern European countries to curb this fraudulent recruitment practice.