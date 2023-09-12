Sheikh Hamdan greenlights Dubai’s marine transport overhaul

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has greenlighted a major overhaul of Dubai’s marine transport system. The plan aims to expand services and increase passenger capacity by 188 percent to over 22 million annually by 2030, up from the current 14 million.

“I have approved a new plan to develop Dubai’s maritime transport network and expand it by 188% with the aim of serving 22 million passengers by 2030,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“I also reviewed an innovative project being developed by RTA in collaboration with the private sector to manufacture the world’s first 3D-printed electric ‘abra’. I have closely followed the successful trial run of the autonomous abra,” he added.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will collaborate with the private sector to create the world’s first 3D-printed electric abra, with trials underway for a self-navigating version.

The marine network will extend from 55km to 158km, adding 31 new stations for a total of 79 along Dubai Creek and Water Canal projects. The fleet will grow to 258 vessels, up from 196, and passenger lines will increase from seven to 35. Notable upgrades include expanded services around Dubai Marina, the Palm, Business Bay, and more.

A 3D-printed electric abra prototype is expected by February, with a 90 percent reduction in manufacturing time and 30 percent cost savings. Trials of a self-steering autonomous electric abra have been successful, offering a quieter and more sustainable alternative. Further trials for an abra with increased speed are planned for next year.

Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan inspected the RTA’s marine maintenance centre, which has been operational since 2018 and has provided training to UAE citizens while servicing over 50 marine crafts.