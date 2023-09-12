Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sheikh Hamdan greenlights Dubai’s marine transport overhaul

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has greenlighted a major overhaul of Dubai’s marine transport system. The plan aims to expand services and increase passenger capacity by 188 percent to over 22 million annually by 2030, up from the current 14 million.

“I have approved a new plan to develop Dubai’s maritime transport network and expand it by 188% with the aim of serving 22 million passengers by 2030,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“I also reviewed an innovative project being developed by RTA in collaboration with the private sector to manufacture the world’s first 3D-printed electric ‘abra’. I have closely followed the successful trial run of the autonomous abra,” he added.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will collaborate with the private sector to create the world’s first 3D-printed electric abra, with trials underway for a self-navigating version.

The marine network will extend from 55km to 158km, adding 31 new stations for a total of 79 along Dubai Creek and Water Canal projects. The fleet will grow to 258 vessels, up from 196, and passenger lines will increase from seven to 35. Notable upgrades include expanded services around Dubai Marina, the Palm, Business Bay, and more.

A 3D-printed electric abra prototype is expected by February, with a 90 percent reduction in manufacturing time and 30 percent cost savings. Trials of a self-steering autonomous electric abra have been successful, offering a quieter and more sustainable alternative. Further trials for an abra with increased speed are planned for next year.

Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan inspected the RTA’s marine maintenance centre, which has been operational since 2018 and has provided training to UAE citizens while servicing over 50 marine crafts.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 12 at 9.40.27 AM

Philippine Economic team encourages Middle East entrepreneurs to invest in infrastructure and energy

13 mins ago
taiwan reuters

Taiwan offers agri training program for OFWs

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 12T103512.794

Philippines, UAE seek to advance trade, investment relations

6 hours ago
AnnaLucy DeCinque

Australian identical twins share boyfriend

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button