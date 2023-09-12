Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS: PH prepared for Morocco-like earthquakes

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The Philippines is now more equipped to handle a strong earthquake akin to the recent Morocco incident that claimed thousands of lives, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In a public briefing on Monday, PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol said the country is significantly more prepared than it was 20 or 30 years ago, attributing this readiness to nationwide earthquake drills initiated by the government.

“I think we’re much more prepared now than before, say 20 or 30 years ago,” Bacolcol said.

“Aware ang mga tao ngayon. Isa sa mga dahilan dito is every quarter na earthquake drill na ginagawa ng NDRRMC,” he added.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Morocco resulted in the tragic loss of at least 2,100 lives.

As of writing, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no Filipinos have been reported injured or killed in the powerful earthquake.

Further, no Filipino citizens have expressed an intention to seek repatriation from the North African country.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 12 at 9.40.27 AM

Philippine Economic team encourages Middle East entrepreneurs to invest in infrastructure and energy

4 mins ago
taiwan reuters

Taiwan offers agri training program for OFWs

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 12T103512.794

Philippines, UAE seek to advance trade, investment relations

6 hours ago
AnnaLucy DeCinque

Australian identical twins share boyfriend

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button