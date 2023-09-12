PHIVOLCS: PH prepared for Morocco-like earthquakes

The Philippines is now more equipped to handle a strong earthquake akin to the recent Morocco incident that claimed thousands of lives, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In a public briefing on Monday, PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol said the country is significantly more prepared than it was 20 or 30 years ago, attributing this readiness to nationwide earthquake drills initiated by the government.

“I think we’re much more prepared now than before, say 20 or 30 years ago,” Bacolcol said.

“Aware ang mga tao ngayon. Isa sa mga dahilan dito is every quarter na earthquake drill na ginagawa ng NDRRMC,” he added.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Morocco resulted in the tragic loss of at least 2,100 lives.

As of writing, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no Filipinos have been reported injured or killed in the powerful earthquake.

Further, no Filipino citizens have expressed an intention to seek repatriation from the North African country.