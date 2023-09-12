Philippines, UAE seek to advance trade, investment relations

Officials from the Ministry of Economy (MoEc), led by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, received a high-level delegation from the Philippines at the MoEc headquarters in Dubai on Monday, September 11.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the meeting was attended by Philippine officials, including Benjamin Diokno, Secretary of Finance; Amenah Pangandaman, Secretary of Budget and Management; Arsenio Balisacan, Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority; Francisco G. Dakila, Jr., Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Philippines; Rosalia V. de Leon, National Treasurer; and Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, along with other representatives.

The primary focus of the discussion was to strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries. They highlighted the latest updates regarding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which aims to boost investment flows, facilitate intra-trade, and create new opportunities for businesses in both nations. This agreement originated after both sides initiated talks in February 2022.

Additionally, they reviewed developments related to enhancing bilateral relations and explored ways to develop joint economic projects across various sectors of mutual interest, such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, transportation and logistics, as well as financial and banking services.

The two sides emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts involving the private sector, leveraging the chambers of commerce and industry in both countries, as well as joint and local business councils.

Non-oil intra-trade between the UAE and the Philippines continued to thrive in the first half of 2023, reaching a total of US$ 506.1 million, representing a 19.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. In 2022, intra-non-oil trade totaled over US$ 1.850 billion, a substantial increase from US$ 830.3 million and US$ 715.6 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.