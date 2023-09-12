Pasig court acquits Maria Ressa, Rappler of tax evasion

A Pasig court has acquitted Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and her company Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) in a tax evasion case filed against them.

Attorney Francis Lim, Ressa’s lawyer said that the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 157 acquitted Ressa and RHC of violation of Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code (Tax Code).

This is the last tax evasion case against Ressa and the RHC. All of her tax evasion charges were filed during the time of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

In 2018, the government accused Ressa of failing to declare “correct and accurate” information in quarterly sales receipts from RHC’s issuance and sale of Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDR) worth P2.45 million.

The Court of Tax Appeals previously acquitted Ressa and the RHC in all of her four tax evasion charges for the prosecution’s failure to prove the respondent’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.