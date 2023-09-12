Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pasig court acquits Maria Ressa, Rappler of tax evasion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Maria Ressa gestures after she was acquitted of the tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Jan. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: Jam Sta. Rosa/AFP)

A Pasig court has acquitted Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and her company Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) in a tax evasion case filed against them.

Attorney Francis Lim, Ressa’s lawyer said that the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 157 acquitted Ressa and RHC of violation of Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code (Tax Code).

This is the last tax evasion case against Ressa and the RHC. All of her tax evasion charges were filed during the time of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

In 2018, the government accused Ressa of failing to declare “correct and accurate” information in quarterly sales receipts from RHC’s issuance and sale of Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDR) worth P2.45 million.

The Court of Tax Appeals previously acquitted Ressa and the RHC in all of her four tax evasion charges for the prosecution’s failure to prove the respondent’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 12 at 9.40.27 AM

Philippine Economic team encourages Middle East entrepreneurs to invest in infrastructure and energy

12 mins ago
taiwan reuters

Taiwan offers agri training program for OFWs

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 12T103512.794

Philippines, UAE seek to advance trade, investment relations

6 hours ago
AnnaLucy DeCinque

Australian identical twins share boyfriend

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button