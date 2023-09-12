Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos expresses solidarity for Morocco after a deadly quake, extends assistance offer

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Bongbong Marcos expressed his solidarity and sympathies with the people of Morocco after a magnitude 6.89 earthquake hit their country on September 8, leaving thousands dead.

“The Filipino people are deeply saddened to learn of the devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake that has tragically claimed over 2,000 lives in Morocco,” Marcos said in a statement.

“We stand in grief and solidarity with you, and our prayers go to the families affected by this tragedy,” he added.

Marcos said that the Philippines is ready to offer assistance and support to Morocco to help in their recovery.

“We have faith in the strength and resilience of the Moroccan people to unite and rebuild in the face of such adversity,” he said.

Reuters reported that the death toll from the quake rose to over 2,800.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors.

The Philippine Embassy in Morocco earlier said no Filipino casualty reported so far from the devastating quake.

