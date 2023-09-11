UAE and Armenia announce visa-free travel agreement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Armenia have officially signed an agreement to facilitate visa-free travel for their respective citizens. This development was commemorated during an official visit by Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia’s Foreign Minister, to the UAE.

Vahan Kostanyan, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, announced the significant move via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “FM @AraratMirzoyan’s official visit to #UAE was marked with a signing ceremony to lift the visa regime for the citizens of #Armenia and #UAE.”

FM @AraratMirzoyan’s official visit to #UAE was marked with signing ceremony to lift the visa regime for the citizens of #Armenia and #UAE.

🇦🇲🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/qaGjbccWp9 — Vahan Kostanyan (@VahanKostanyan) September 7, 2023

This agreement extends visa-free travel privileges to more than 40 nationalities, including citizens of the UAE. Under the updated regulations, Emirati nationals can now spend up to 180 days per year in Armenia without the need for a visa.

Prior to this agreement, only UAE citizens holding diplomatic passports were eligible to enter Armenia without a visa, based on bilateral and multilateral agreements between the two nations.

It’s important to note that while UAE citizens can now travel to Armenia visa-free, the Visit Dubai website highlights that citizens from Armenia still require a visa to enter the UAE.