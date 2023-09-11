Marcos wants Apo Lakay’s ideals inspire leaders for greater roles

President Bongbong Marcos told leaders in Ilocos Norte that may his late father and dictator President Ferdinand Marcos or ‘Apo Lakay’ inspire them to pursue greater roles.

Marcos made the remarks during the commemoration of the 106th birth anniversary of the late Marcos Sr. in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

“For the peace and order that he fought and stood for, the development that he inspired our own citizens to build, and the dreams that he left in the hearts of many, he remains a true Filipino and Ilocano icon, whose exceptional mind matched the nation-loving spirit that he possessed and that he demonstrated,” Marcos said in his speech.

Marcos hopes that his father will be remembered for his legacy in preserving their heritage.

“In his memory, may our actions from this point on be directed by the desire to preserve and share the rich heritage of our province, of our nation,” he said.

“To the young leaders and government officials, it is my earnest hope that my late father’s values, ideals and visions for the country will spur you into aspiring for greater roles and more meaningful endeavors, much like how these have inspired me,” the chief executive added.