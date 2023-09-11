Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Join Rockwell Land for a convenient and rewarding ‘raket’

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 mins ago

Calling all OFWs in the UAE! Want a side-hustle or ‘raket’ that’s hassle-free and rewarding? Rockwell Land Corporation, the powerhouse of Philippine real estate, has an exciting proposition for you.

Become a Rockwell International Referral Partner

Rockwell is on the hunt for International Referral Partners, and you can be one by simply attending their upcoming event for free. This fantastic opportunity lets you tap into your connections and score some seriously sweet rewards.

Imagine earning a generous 2% commission of the total contract price, Amazon gift certificates, and indulging in a lavish three-day, two-night staycation at select Rockwell properties. Yes, you heard that right – not only can you enjoy the fruits of a Rockwell investment, but you’ll also get to savor the Rockwell lifestyle yourself.

Mark your calendars

To help you make those referrals with ease, Rockwell is hosting an event right in the UAE where they will share informative training sessions that’ll get you acquainted with all things Rockwell – from their diverse property portfolio to their savvy referral strategies.

And here’s the cherry on top, they are treating all attendees to a scrumptious complimentary dinner.

So, mark your calendars for September 22 in Swissotel Al Ghurair, Dubai at 6:00 p.m. and September 24 in Marriott Downtown Hotel, Abu Dhabi, UAE, at 6:00 p.m. because you won’t want to miss this. 

Reserve your seat by registering here: https://www.filipinotimes.net/rockwell/

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

