Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE set for 3-day public holiday in September

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

UAE residents and workers are in for a treat this September as they gear up for a three-day public holiday, which will honor the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

According to the official UAE website, this year’s holiday falls on Friday, September 29. When combined with the regular weekend days of Saturday and Sunday, it creates an extended three-day weekend for everyone to enjoy.

Looking further ahead in the year, the UAE National Day festivities are scheduled for December 2, marking another significant public holiday. This year, the nation will celebrate its 52nd National Day.

The UAE National Day is a special occasion for the country to unite in celebration, commemorating the founding of the UAE. What’s more, the holiday falls on a Friday this year as well, offering residents the prospect of yet another extended weekend to look forward to.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

GSS Image 1

PBC’s Prof. Gau Raganit calls for stronger collaborations in glass industry

1 hour ago
tft website 1

NSC eyes to ban Tiktok for soldiers, uniformed personnel

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 09 10 at 2.29.28 PM

BI intercepts Pinay who used fake Belgian passport bought on TikTok 

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 09 10 at 9.54.25 AM

DMW: No reported Filipino casualty in Morocco quake 

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button