UAE set for 3-day public holiday in September

UAE residents and workers are in for a treat this September as they gear up for a three-day public holiday, which will honor the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

According to the official UAE website, this year’s holiday falls on Friday, September 29. When combined with the regular weekend days of Saturday and Sunday, it creates an extended three-day weekend for everyone to enjoy.

Looking further ahead in the year, the UAE National Day festivities are scheduled for December 2, marking another significant public holiday. This year, the nation will celebrate its 52nd National Day.

The UAE National Day is a special occasion for the country to unite in celebration, commemorating the founding of the UAE. What’s more, the holiday falls on a Friday this year as well, offering residents the prospect of yet another extended weekend to look forward to.