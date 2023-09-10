Pinoy wins 25,000 per month for 25 years with Emirates Draw’s FAST5

Emirates Draw is set to reveal the lucky Filipino winner who is the latest Grand Prize Winner with Emirates Draw FAST5.

The thrill is real! Emirates Draw celebrated its second Grand Prize Winner for its extraordinary FAST5 game yesterday, less than 8 weeks since the first winner, reaffirming its ambition to become the fastest game to deliver Grand Prize winners! Over the next 25 years, they will receive a generous AED 25,000 each month, providing a steady income and unparalleled financial security for a transformative and fulfilling life.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, the Emirates Draw FAST5 game also announced three Raffle Draw winners of AED 75,000, AED 50,000, and AED 25,000 respectively, making it a grand night of wins and celebrations for multiple participants.

Global Attraction

The winner, proudly representing the Philippines, highlights the game’s global interest and demonstrated success. With two grand prize wins within a short span of two months, FAST5 unquestionably stands unmatched as the fastest route to winning the Grand Prize.

A Word from the Top

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw, commenting on the recent win: “Seeing dreams realized through our Emirates Draw FAST5 game is both humbling and inspiring. It’s not just a game; it’s a dream for many, a journey of hope and transformation. Our recent winner from the Philippines stands for this promise. Their success is a clear testament to what’s possible with FAST5. We’re grateful for our community’s continued trust in our games and look forward to celebrating many more moments of joy and success stories.”

Stay Tuned

Following a comprehensive verification process, the winner’s full details will be revealed. Emirates Draw encourages participants to stay tuned for more announcements.

Catch the Action Live

FAST5 is held every Saturday, 9 pm UAE time. People can participate by purchasing a Dh25 ticket on the Emirates Draw website or app. Don’t miss out on the next episode, broadcast live on September 16, 2023. Stream the excitement on Emirates Draw’s multifaceted digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and their official site.

Dare to Dream

Could you be the next winner? Secure your numbers early! For queries and details, dial customer support at 800 7777 7777, explore www.emiratesdraw.com, or stay in the loop with @emiratesdraw on social media.