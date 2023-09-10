Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

PBC’s Prof. Gau Raganit calls for stronger collaborations in glass industry

In a recent international event dedicated to the glass industry in Abu Dhabi, Prof. Gau Raganit, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council- Abu Dhabi, delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the importance of effective collaborations and stronger bilateral relations.

The event brought together industry leaders, manufacturers, and policymakers from across the globe, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions for various glass applications.

Running parallel to the exhibition, a series of presentations, panel discussions, and workshops delved into diverse topics related to glass manufacturing, design, and applications.

Industry experts generously shared their knowledge and experiences, providing invaluable insights into emerging technologies and best practices.

The presence of the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, HE. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, added prestige to the event, highlighting its international significance.

Prof. Raganit’s address highlighted the interconnected nature of the global economy and the role of collaboration in driving innovation and sustainable growth.

He stated, “Effective interregional collaboration is not merely a buzzword; it is a strategic approach that recognizes the shared interests and mutual benefits that can be achieved through cooperation.”

Prof. Gau Raganit also encouraged Philippine-based companies to venture into industrialization with the support of government and business organizations, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships.

The event’s participants resonated with the message that international cooperation and strong bilateral relations are key drivers for the glass industry’s prosperous future.

