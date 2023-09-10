NSC eyes to ban Tiktok for soldiers, uniformed personnel

The National Security Council plans to ban the social media platform TikTok among uniformed personnel to avoid possible data leaks.

“What I can do is to raise this with the National Security Adviser Eduardo Año if it would be proper for us to do so kasi alam mo naman dito sa Pilipinas… sabihin curtailment of the freedom of expression, curtailment of the freedom of speech,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said on Saturday.

Malaya said that banning TikTok needs to be studied carefully based on national security concerns.

“We will discuss this with the National Security Adviser if it will be proper for the Philippines to take this step,” he said.

The United States, India, and Canada announced that they would ban the use of TikTok over security concerns.

“If there is a need for banning TikTok it would not be for public school teachers, it would not be for those in the civilian agencies,” Malaya said.

“It would be for the security sector, I’m talking about the Armed Forces, the uniformed personnel, and in particular the intelligence entities of the government —the National Security Council,” he added.