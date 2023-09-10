Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW: No reported Filipino casualty in Morocco quake 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers said that no reports of Filipinos being hurt after a magnitude 6.8 quake hit the country leaving at least 2,000 dead.

Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said Sunday that they have yet to receive any information on the status of Filipinos in Morocco.

Cacdac said that the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs are checking on the condition of some  2,000 Filipinos there.

“Tayo siyempre ay nakikiisa at nakikiramay sa bansang Morocco at ang mamamayang apektado. Pero, so far, walang reported na OFWs affected and we continue to monitor the situation on the ground,” Cacdac said.

“We’ve been coordinating with the DFA, si Undersecretary Ed De Vega,” Cacdac said.

The statement echoed the previous statement of the Philippine Embassy in Morocco which said that no Filipinos have been injured so far. 

Philippine Ambassador to Morocco Leslie Baja said that in Marrakesh, 50 Filipinos are residing.

“Nasa bahay na ako nu’n, nanonood lang ako ng TV, nakaupo ako sa sofa, na parang yumuyugyog na,” Baja recalled. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

GSS Image 1

PBC’s Prof. Gau Raganit calls for stronger collaborations in glass industry

19 mins ago
tft website 1

NSC eyes to ban Tiktok for soldiers, uniformed personnel

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 09 10 at 2.29.28 PM

BI intercepts Pinay who used fake Belgian passport bought on TikTok 

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS sim card registration

Monkey photo on fake ID passes SIM registration – NBI

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button