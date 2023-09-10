DMW: No reported Filipino casualty in Morocco quake 

The Department of Migrant Workers said that no reports of Filipinos being hurt after a magnitude 6.8 quake hit the country leaving at least 2,000 dead.

Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said Sunday that they have yet to receive any information on the status of Filipinos in Morocco.

Cacdac said that the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs are checking on the condition of some 2,000 Filipinos there.

“Tayo siyempre ay nakikiisa at nakikiramay sa bansang Morocco at ang mamamayang apektado. Pero, so far, walang reported na OFWs affected and we continue to monitor the situation on the ground,” Cacdac said.

“We’ve been coordinating with the DFA, si Undersecretary Ed De Vega,” Cacdac said.

The statement echoed the previous statement of the Philippine Embassy in Morocco which said that no Filipinos have been injured so far.

Philippine Ambassador to Morocco Leslie Baja said that in Marrakesh, 50 Filipinos are residing.

“Nasa bahay na ako nu’n, nanonood lang ako ng TV, nakaupo ako sa sofa, na parang yumuyugyog na,” Baja recalled.