Deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Morroco claims over 2,000 lives

Morocco has been hit by a devastating 7.2  magnitude earthquake on Friday night.

As per official reports, the death toll has surpassed 2,000, with thousands more injured. Among the injured, 1,404 individuals are in critical condition.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the province of Al-Haouz, where 1,293 deaths were recorded, with another 452 in the Taroudant province, both severely affected areas.

In the aftermath of the quake, rescue teams have been tirelessly searching through the debris for survivors.

Marrakech, the nearest city to the epicenter, reported 13 confirmed deaths and extensive damage to its old city, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The iconic Jemaa al-Fna Square saw the minaret of a mosque collapse.

The Interior Ministry has urged calm and revealed that the quake impacted several provinces, including Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant.

This disaster is the deadliest Morocco has seen since 1960 when an earthquake claimed an estimated 12,000 lives, according to the US Geological Survey.

The effects of the recent earthquake were also felt in southern Spain, with tremors reported in Huelva and Jaen.

