BI intercepts Pinay who used fake Belgian passport bought on TikTok 

The Bureau of Immigration apprehended a Filipino who used a fake Belgian passport which she bought from an online shop on TikTok.

In a statement released over the weekend, the BI said the Filipina attempted to board a Kuwait Airlines flight to Ercan, Cyprus at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The Filipina said that she was transiting from Kuwait to Izmir, Turkey.

Immigration officers subjected her documents and passport for screening after noting inconsistencies on her passport stamps.

The screening results revealed that her passport, residence card, and immigration stamps were all fake.

The Filipina insisted that she was a Belgian national but later on, admitted that she was an overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

The Filipina said that she bought the passport for P700,000 so she could travel visa-free to multiple countries.

She also said that she was promised a job as a caregiver with a P180,000 per month salary in Greece.