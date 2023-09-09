Sheikh Hamdan commends Dubai Police for public safety efforts

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, expressed his appreciation for Dubai Police’s dedicated work in enhancing public safety, crime prevention, and security.

After a visit to the Dubai Police Officers Club, Sheikh Hamdan praised their innovative projects and initiatives, emphasizing Dubai’s commitment to being one of the safest cities globally.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed their dedication to improving the well-being of citizens, residents, and visitors.

“During a visit to the Dubai Police Officers Club, I looked at Dubai Police’s unique projects and initiatives. Guided by a vision to achieve the highest global standards of security, we continue to work towards strengthening Dubai’s stature as one of the world’s safest cities,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

“We are committed to harnessing all resources to further enhance the quality of life of our citizens, residents and visitors,” he added.

During a visit to the Dubai Police Officers Club, I looked at @DubaiPoliceHQ‘s unique projects and initiatives. Guided by a vision to achieve the highest global standards of security, we continue to work towards strengthening Dubai’s stature as one of the world’s safest cities.… pic.twitter.com/aSSuYApQvy — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 6, 2023

Moreover, Sheikh Hamdan lauded Dubai Police’s community service endeavors and their use of advanced technology and highly skilled personnel to achieve their objectives.

He specifically commended the significant contributions of female officers in reinforcing overall security efforts.

Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the police’s efforts to combat international drug networks.