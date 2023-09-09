DMW cracks down consultancy firm exploiting Filipino job seekers abroad

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has taken action against R.T.M. Maritime Consultancy Services Corp (RTM) for engaging in illegal recruitment and unauthorized fee collection.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DMW said its officials, including Undersecretaries Hans Leo Cacdac and Bernard Olalia, along with Assistant Secretary Francis de Guzman and Atty. Geraldine Mendez, conducted the closure operation.

With the help of Parañaque City police and Barangay Sto. Niño officials, RTM’s offices were padlocked at the J&P Building on Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Santo Nino, Paranaque City.

Cacdac stressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “We cannot allow these unlicensed agencies posing as ‘consultancy firms’ to continue offering supposedly lucrative job postings to our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and goading them to pay excessive amounts of money. This is criminal and unconscionable.”

The closure follows email complaints lodged by individuals using pseudonyms “Ernesto” and “Dindo” earlier this year.

Ernesto was promised a job as Chief Cook in Dubai with a monthly salary of US$900, but was coerced to pay P105,000 in alleged consultancy fees.

On the other hand, Dindo applied for the position of Engine Cadet with a promised salary of US$350, but was asked to pay P140,000 as a consultation fee.

Both applicants waited months for deployment before filing their complaints with the DMW. The department conducted surveillance operations in March and June, which revealed RTM’s unlicensed activities, including processing applications and collecting consultation fees ranging from P105,000 to P140,000 for non-existent seafarer positions in Dubai, in violation of the no placement fee policy.

Charges of illegal recruitment are being prepared against the officers and personnel of RTM Maritime Consultancy Corp.

Meanwhile, the DMW is urging other victims to come forward and seek assistance in filing complaints and cases against the illegal recruitment agency through the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau or their contact channels on Facebook, email, or hotline number.