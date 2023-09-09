BI gears up to implement relaxed requirements set by CFO

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced its readiness to adopt the simplified regulations outlined by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) for departing Filipino tourists.

In a statement released on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco affirmed close collaboration with the CFO to address mutual concerns.

This follows the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between BI and CFO in May, establishing a shared government information system on migration. The MOA aims to streamline the processing, collection, verification, and exchange of information between the two agencies through real-time data sharing and system interoperability.

According to a recent advisory from the CFO, starting September 3, Filipino fiancés, spouses, and partners of foreign nationals holding tourist visas will no longer be mandated to undergo the CFO Guidance and Counseling Program as part of efforts to enhance frontline services.

Related Story: BI: Filipinos traveling abroad to meet foreign partners exempt from guidance, counseling program

However, the CFO clarified that specific requirements still apply for departing Filipinos holding immigrant or long-term permanent residence visas, as well as those with fiancé, spouse, or partner visas.

Additionally, J1 visa holders bound for the United States of America, and au pair visa holders destined for Europe, must still secure the GCP before departure.

For its part, the BI has disseminated this policy update to all immigration officers across ports of entry and exit, ensuring they are well-informed and prepared to implement the streamlined requirements.

“Our immigration officers have been briefed about the streamlined requirements, and are ready to implement the same,” Tansingco concluded.