Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI gears up to implement relaxed requirements set by CFO

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced its readiness to adopt the simplified regulations outlined by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) for departing Filipino tourists.

In a statement released on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco affirmed close collaboration with the CFO to address mutual concerns.

This follows the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between BI and CFO in May, establishing a shared government information system on migration. The MOA aims to streamline the processing, collection, verification, and exchange of information between the two agencies through real-time data sharing and system interoperability.

According to a recent advisory from the CFO, starting September 3, Filipino fiancés, spouses, and partners of foreign nationals holding tourist visas will no longer be mandated to undergo the CFO Guidance and Counseling Program as part of efforts to enhance frontline services.

Related Story: BI: Filipinos traveling abroad to meet foreign partners exempt from guidance, counseling program

However, the CFO clarified that specific requirements still apply for departing Filipinos holding immigrant or long-term permanent residence visas, as well as those with fiancé, spouse, or partner visas.

Additionally, J1 visa holders bound for the United States of America, and au pair visa holders destined for Europe, must still secure the GCP before departure.

For its part, the BI has disseminated this policy update to all immigration officers across ports of entry and exit, ensuring they are well-informed and prepared to implement the streamlined requirements.

“Our immigration officers have been briefed about the streamlined requirements, and are ready to implement the same,” Tansingco concluded.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mikey Bustos

Fil-Canadian YouTuber Mikey Bustos makes groundbreaking ant discovery

4 mins ago
pope reuters

Pope Francis shares playful boxing moment with actor Sylvester Stallone at Vatican

6 hours ago
Film Development Council of the Philippines

PH Film Industry Month begins with classic comedy ‘Home Along Da Riles’

6 hours ago
Department of Migrant Workers consulatancy firm

DMW cracks down consultancy firm exploiting Filipino job seekers abroad

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button