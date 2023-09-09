Abu Dhabi to host Global Faith Leaders’ Summit on Climate Crisis ahead of COP28

Abu Dhabi will host a two-day global summit for faith leaders from November 6 to 7, emphasizing the vital role of faith communities in tackling climate change.

The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, precedes the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

Organized by the Muslim Council of Elders (MCE) and chaired by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the summit will collaborate with the COP28 Presidency, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the Catholic Church.

According to state media WAM, the gathering aims to explore the ethical duties of faith leaders in addressing the climate crisis, foster collaboration between faith and science, amplify the voices of religious leaders for climate justice, and involve grassroots communities in sustainable development efforts.

“As our world inches closer to irreversible climate damage that can only be addressed through collective effort, the preliminary summit of religious leaders for COP28 comes at a critical moment where scaling up climate action in all sectors of society, eradicating climate change ignorance, and raising awareness of environmental issues have become imperative,” Mohamed Abdelsalam, Muslim Council of Elders Secretary-General, said.

“The Muslim Council of Elders appreciates the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in this initiative as well as His Highness’ eagerness to support the role religions have in addressing global challenges,” he added.

The MCE and UNEP, in conjunction with the COP28 Presidency, will also co-host the Faith Pavilion at COP28, the first of its kind at a COP event.

“Inclusion is the foundation of the COP28 Presidency – faith-based communities and organisations play a crucial role in helping the world address climate change. To highlight this, COP28 will be the first COP to host a pavilion dedicated to the engagement of faith communities,” Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of COP28, stated.

“Our goal is to provide a global stage for fostering religious engagement and interfaith dialogue with the aim of inspiring ambitious goals and concrete actions to address the climate crisis,” he added.

COP28 UAE is set to convene over 70,000 participants and will be held at Expo City Dubai with the presence of leaders, officials, industry experts, private sector representatives, academics, youth, and non-state actors. It will focus on accelerating progress through a global energy transition and inclusive climate action, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.