TFT Watchlist Summit: A confluence of healthcare minds and innovations

The Middle East’s healthcare community is eagerly awaiting the upcoming TFT Watchlist Summit and Awards, a gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals set to foster knowledge exchange and transformative discussions.

At the heart of this event lies the TFT Watchlist Summit which is set to be a hub of healthcare innovation and expertise. The summit will feature three gripping panel discussions, each centered on critical topics reshaping the healthcare landscape.

“Enhancing Healthcare through Artificial Intelligence: Empowering Solutions for the Future” will explore AI’s transformative potential with insights from Dr. Bakr Sadoon Ismael, Healthcare Informatics expert, Rizwan Tufail, Chief Data Officer at PureHealth, and Charlene Mae Sta Teresa, UAE Coding Ambassador at Coders HQ- Ministry of AI.

“Prioritizing Risk, Quality, and Safety: The Critical Imperatives for Success” will delve into quality, risk management, and patient safety with contributions from Rita Gallagher, Executive Director of Galaxy Quality Solutions, Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager- Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings, and Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic.

“Revolutionizing Healthcare in the Post-Pandemic Era: Transformation and Technology” will offer insights into post-pandemic healthcare trends, technology’s role, and the future of the industry. Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways, Houda Al Hajri, Group Quality Director at Burjeel Holdings, and Michael Siladan, Operations Manager- MedAssist at Emirates, and President of the Philippine Healthcare Professional Association- UAE, will lead this discussion.

These panel discussions promise to be a crucible of ideas, innovations, and insights, offering an invaluable platform for healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and stakeholders to delve into the healthcare sector’s challenges and opportunities.

The TFT Watchlist Summit represents a pivotal moment in shaping the region’s healthcare landscape, where experts convene, ideas flourish, and innovations take root.

