Philippines’ most anticipated design conference returns on Sept. 14-15, global design icons lead line up

The Design Center of the Philippines is set to host the Philippines’ biggest design conference — the International Design Conference — at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, CCP Black Box Theater, CCP Complex, Manila on September 14-15, 2023.

Considered as one of the largest design conferences in the ASEAN region, global design icons from the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Singapore and the Philippines will gather together under one roof to celebrate the power of design and creativity as it intersects with business, technology and national policies. Five global design luminaries and game-changers will be joining the stellar lineup of speakers in the two-day, thought-leadership design conference to be attended by thousands of participants and top government officials in a hybrid format.

This year, award-winning design critic and author Alice Rawsthorn will be leading the speakers at the International Design Conference. Rawsthorn was an award-winning journalist for the Financial Times (FT) for nearly twenty years, pioneering FT’s coverage of the creative industries, and a former design critic and weekly columnist for The New York Times. Another speaker, Christina Melander, is the President of the European Design organization BEDA and part of the Think Tank for Design of the Danish Design Council. Daniela Bohlinger on the other hand, was an intern at Design Center 30 years ago and had worked in various industries as an industrial designer, where she was always confronted with the impact of her work on the environment. Bohlinger is currently leading the change towards circular luxury automobiles. Anna Whicher focuses on what design can deliver for business, government and communities. Whicher also supported the creation of the strategic recommendations of the Philippines’ National Design Policy. Sarah Mineko Ichioka is a strategist, urbanist, curator and writer. Ichioka is Founding Director of Desire Lines, a Singapore-based consultancy for environmental, cultural, and social-impact organizations.

Local design icons and big names in business will also participate in the discussions, including internationally renowned accessories designer and Vogue Philippines’ editor-in-chief Bea Valdes, independent curator and institutional critic Marian Pastor-Roces, Chairman of Liveable Cities Philippines Guillermo Luz, Hacienda Crafts Managing Director and Senior Designer Christina Gaston, Plus63 and Hydra Design Group Co-Founder Dan Matutina, Chairmom and Misfits Camp Founder Merlee Jayme, and Hyper Island APAC Managing Director Peachy Pacquing to name a few.

The International Design Conference coincides with the celebration of the Philippine Creative Industries Month.

“I enjoin everyone to immerse in the most anticipated thought-leadership conference for our country’s design innovation stakeholders – the International Design Conference.

This gathering of creative minds is organized by the Design Center of the Philippines in celebration of the Design Consciousness Week and of the Philippine Creative Industries Month.

The International Design Conference serves as a platform to expand awareness and elevate the discourse on creativity and design to a more strategic level.

It seeks to amplify the transformative power of design in shaping a more competitive, innovative, and creative Philippines through sound policies aimed at propelling Philippine economic growth, bolstering competitiveness, fostering innovation, and contributing to nation-building.

Let us all lead by design and let the creative spirit within each of us flourish. For truly, the future is creative,” said Pangasinan 4th District Representative Christopher De Venecia, who is also the author of Republic Act 11904 or the recently enacted Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA).

For Senator Sonny Angara, the government and the creative industry sector should work hand-in-hand to provide more opportunities for Filipino creatives.

“Creative entrepreneurs should tell the government what kind of support they need. We have existing laws that can help the creative industry maximize its potential. We need to exchange ideas in order to elevate the country’s offering to the world and this event will certainly sharpen the edge of Philippine industry’s products and services, which will make ‘Tatak Pinoy’ products more globally competitive,” said Angara.

The two-day international conference will cover the emerging trends in design policy and how cultural diversity, sustainability, and social responsibility will come to play. Some sessions will also tackle how design skills and assets contribute to economic growth and the future of design amid the rise of new technologies.

“We are excited to once again host the International Design Conference in the Philippines — one of the largest design conferences in the ASEAN region. Our meticulously curated line up of speakers will provide invaluable insights on design-led renaissance that will explore transformative possibilities where design takes on a more pivotal role in shaping economies and societies,” said Rhea Matute, Executive Director of Design Center of the Philippines.

Don’t miss the grandest design conference in the country, register now at: https://bit.ly/IDC_2023_inperson