Palace appoints Cacdac as DMW officer-in-charge

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed Hans Leo Cacdac as officer-in-charge of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), replacing the late Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople who passed away on August 22, 2023.

Cacdac previously served as the Department’s undersecretary for welfare and foreign employment before his appointment as DMW OIC.

Prior to joining the DMW, he also served as administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator (OWWA) and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Malacañang has also announced other appointments by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.: Jennifer Pia S. Las as the chairperson of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), and Jose F. Lim IV as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

