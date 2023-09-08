Dubai Health Authority announces fourth Dubai Household Health Survey

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has unveiled plans for the fourth edition of the Dubai Household Health Survey (DHHS), in partnership with the Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment, a subsidiary of Digital Dubai.

This comprehensive survey will involve 2,500 households, encompassing both nationals and expatriates, and is geared toward providing evidence-based data that will play a pivotal role in shaping future healthcare interventions, strategies, and policies. The aim is to further enhance the health and overall quality of life of the Dubai community.

To execute this ambitious initiative, surveyors and nurses will embark on household visits to collect detailed information on various aspects, including health expenditure, healthcare utilization, and individuals’ health conditions. Additionally, basic health screenings will be conducted, offered free of charge.

Fieldwork for the DHHS survey is scheduled to commence on September 10th. Originating in 2009, this five-year cycle survey is recognized as Dubai’s most comprehensive household health study and has been previously conducted in 2014 and 2019.

The 2023 Dubai Household Health Survey will focus on four main themes:

Diseases and Chronic Health Problems: With an emphasis on conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity.

With an emphasis on conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity. Healthy Lifestyles: Examining factors like tobacco use, physical activity, and dietary habits.

Examining factors like tobacco use, physical activity, and dietary habits. Spending on Health: Delving into healthcare expenses, including outpatient clinics and hospitals.

Delving into healthcare expenses, including outpatient clinics and hospitals. Quality of Health Services: Assessing satisfaction levels with health services and periodic check-ups.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to healthcare. He highlighted the importance of the health sector in fostering sustainable development and acknowledged Dubai’s exemplary achievements in this domain, which have propelled the city to the forefront of the world’s most advanced metropolises.

Furthermore, His Excellency Al Ketbi underlined the DHA’s dedication to evidence-based data and collaborative community efforts in achieving the goals of the survey.

His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai, highlighted Dubai’s digitalization efforts, aiming to enhance people’s lives and provide seamless experiences for their well-being and happiness. He emphasized the significance of data in supporting Dubai’s healthcare sector and its alignment with international benchmarks.

Afaf BuOsaiba, Executive Director of the Data and Statistics Operations Sector at the Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment, stressed the importance of realistic data in decision-making and problem-solving, underscoring Dubai’s commitment to smart living and the welfare of its residents.

Khaled Al Jallaf, Director of the Research, Studies and Data Analysis Department at the DHA, and team leader of the Dubai Household Health Survey, highlighted the global significance of periodic health surveys and the pursuit of a global health model through data. Al Jallaf emphasized the survey’s role in shaping future healthcare strategies, policies, and interventions.

The DHA has streamlined the survey process to save participants time and effort, involving steps such as completing an electronic questionnaire and undergoing basic health measurements. Al Jallaf noted the opportunity for participants to gain insights into their health conditions and take proactive steps to enhance their wellbeing.

In a call to action, Al Jallaf urged community members to participate in the survey, contributing invaluable data that will drive improvements in the health and welfare of Dubai’s population.